Joseph Parker calls out Anthony Joshua once again on Twitter

Since Anthony Joshua's title defence against Carlos Takam at the end of October, plans were underway for a potential clash with WBO champion Joseph Parker. 

However, contract negotiations seem to have stalled for the moment with the two sides failing to reach a compromise. 

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn had made an initial 80-20 offer favouring Joshua to his opponent, which didn't sit well with Parker. 

The New Zealand competitor's promoter David Higgins claimed that the offer was 'disrespectful' and an agreement could only be reached if the deal was reasonable for both parties, especially since the match was going to take place in the UK which would incur a grueling trip for Parker.

Countering Hearn's offer with a 35-65 split instead, Higgins believed that anything below this would be unacceptable. 

To sweeten the deal, a rematch clause was also thrown in, in addition to the huge split in Joshua's favor. 

Recent developments suggest that talks for the blockbuster event scheduled for 2018 might have hit a roadblock, with Higgins suggesting that Joshua's side are not satisfied with the latest offer. 

In response to the failed agreement, Parker has posted a direct inquest into the matter on Twitter, tagging Joshua in the process. 

The 25-year-old wrote: ".@anthonyfjoshua 65% & rematch not enough to unify? Believe your own hype? Bubble's gonna burst bro #BigGlassRobot @eddiehearn @d_higgins_duco #NeverBeenDropped".

The post seems to be a direct message to the WBA and IBO champion looking for a reaction from the Watford man. 

At the end of the post, there is a clip of Joshua from April where he says: "I don't box for money, I just enjoy it." 

From the video, it is clear what Parker is hinting at, which is the Brit's refusal of the proposed split. 

Hearn mentioned last week that a possible deal was close, but Higgins later revealed that he did not think a trip to negotiate a deal would not be worthwhile unless it was close to conclusion. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

