Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has lifted the lid on his most infuriating moment of the 2017 Formula One campaign.

The Australian racer has revealed that he wanted to "throw his helmet" at his teammate Max Verstappen after being forced to retire early on during the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

The pair started the race at fifth and sixth place on the grid, and it took the very first turn of the race to cause a collision.

Verstappen ran into Ricciardo having drifted wide causing "extensive and irreparable" damage to the Aussie's car, signaling the end of the race for the 28-year-old.

The older of the Red Bull drivers has now opened up about the incident and how he felt at the end of the race.

"Probably Budapest," Ricciardo told ESPN when asked about his angriest moment of the 2017 season.

"It was just a whole lot of adrenaline and anger. It became more, not through my fault. The marshal was like pulling me off the track like: ‘Come on, you’ve gotta get off the track!’

"And I was like: ‘Don’t touch me!’

"I purposely wanted to wait until Max came round so I could give him the bird. I wanted to do more, trust me, I wanted to throw my helmet at him.

"But I’m a good sport, you know, I don’t do those things."

Ricciardo also spoke about their "awkward" meeting right after the race.

"Probably when Max gave me a beer after the Budapest race," he explained, when asked about the most awkward moment of 2017.

"He’s like: ’Sorry’. And I was like: ‘Please don’t tell me he’s only gonna give me a beer and try and think like that’s gonna make up for it.’

"And then he goes: ‘We’ll talk after the meeting’. But the initial thing of him giving me a beer was kind of awkward."

