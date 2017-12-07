Formula 1

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals his angriest moment of 2017 campaign

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has lifted the lid on his most infuriating moment of the 2017 Formula One campaign. 

The Australian racer has revealed that he wanted to "throw his helmet" at his teammate Max Verstappen after being forced to retire early on during the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. 

The pair started the race at fifth and sixth place on the grid, and it took the very first turn of the race to cause a collision. 

Verstappen ran into Ricciardo having drifted wide causing "extensive and irreparable" damage to the Aussie's car, signaling the end of the race for the 28-year-old. 

The older of the Red Bull drivers has now opened up about the incident and how he felt at the end of the race. 

"Probably Budapest," Ricciardo told ESPN when asked about his angriest moment of the 2017 season. 

"It was just a whole lot of adrenaline and anger. It became more, not through my fault. The marshal was like pulling me off the track like: ‘Come on, you’ve gotta get off the track!’

"And I was like: ‘Don’t touch me!’

"I purposely wanted to wait until Max came round so I could give him the bird. I wanted to do more, trust me, I wanted to throw my helmet at him.

AZERBAIJAN-AUTO-F1-RICCIARDO

"But I’m a good sport, you know, I don’t do those things."

Ricciardo also spoke about their "awkward" meeting right after the race. 

"Probably when Max gave me a beer after the Budapest race," he explained, when asked about the most awkward moment of 2017.

"He’s like: ’Sorry’. And I was like: ‘Please don’t tell me he’s only gonna give me a beer and try and think like that’s gonna make up for it.’

"And then he goes: ‘We’ll talk after the meeting’. But the initial thing of him giving me a beer was kind of awkward."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo
Max Verstappen
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Sting just teased having one more match with WWE Legend

Sting just teased having one more match with WWE Legend

The winner of the 2017 Ballon d'Or might just have been leaked

The winner of the 2017 Ballon d'Or might just have been leaked

The brilliant reason Jurgen Klopp picked Coutinho as Liverpool captain v Spartak

The brilliant reason Jurgen Klopp picked Coutinho as Liverpool captain v Spartak

The teams English clubs could face in the Champions League last-16

The teams English clubs could face in the Champions League last-16

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again