Poor Spartak Moscow.

The Russian club became the latest to be put to the sword by Liverpool’s devastating attack in last night’s Champions League match.

Philippe Coutinho’s hat-trick, a Sadio Mane brace and goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sealed a 7-0 win for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp’s side secured top spot in Group E.

It was a record-breaking evening for Liverpool, who have now scored more goals than any English team in Champions League group stage history.

They netted 23 times across their six matches, a scary average of 3.83 goals per game.

And Klopp believes his attacking quartet will leave Liverpool’s last-16 rivals worried.

“If we perform like this, if we are that clinical, then yes we can [strike fear into opponents],” the German said after the win, per The Guardian.

Salah and co. have been just as effective in the Premier League and BT Sport’s pundits were debating last night whether Liverpool’s current attackers are better than Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling.

Yet there’s an overriding feeling that Liverpool’s defence will be exposed at some point in the tournament, costing them their first European trophy since 2005.

Rio Ferdinand's thoughts on Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand expressed similar sentiments on BT Sport last night, saying Klopp’s squad is a couple of players short of being at the level required to compete with Europe’s best.

In Ferdinand’s opinion, Klopp needs to tweak his defence slightly - playing Joe Gomez at centre-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right - and signing another player to start next to the highly-rated Gomez.

"It's a good squad, it's just slightly weak in really important areas," Ferdinand explained.

"I think they need a keeper.

"I think Joe Gomez at centre-half and Trent Alexander-Arnold playing at right-back...then add another centre-half to that and I think they've got a real good team there.

"You look at their bench as well and there's a lot of quality. [Daniel] Sturridge is on the bench. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain...£35m? And Adam Lallana to come back into it..."

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make another move for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk when the transfer window opens in January.

With such a potent offence, the Netherlands international could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms