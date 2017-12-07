Isaiah Thomas' debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers is edging closer as he continues to make significant progress in his recovery from a hip injury.

The two-time All-Star provided the biggest indication that his return to the court is imminent by participating in four-on-four practice sessions in consecutive days, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Thomas has not played an NBA game in nearly seven months and last featured against the Cavs in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals for the Boston Celtics.

Since then, of course, he was traded to Cleveland in a move that saw Kyrie Irving move in the opposite direction.

The team is hoping to have IT back on the floor at some point this month and the anticipation around his return is building.

Superstar LeBron James has had to carry much of the load for the Cavs in the opening quarter of the season and he's one person who is already prepping for Isaiah's insertion alongside him in the starting line up.

So how is the King gearing up for a partnership with the point guard?

"I play a lot of 2K," James said, per ESPN. "I've said this before. I play a lot of NBA 2K. It's the most realistic basketball game you could ever play. I mix and match a lot of lineup changes and things of that nature to see how we can be really good. I've done that."

LeBron said that the video game version of the Cavaliers "looks pretty good".

But luckily, the four-time MVP will be getting the real thing soon enough as Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports that the organization is looking to get Thomas back out on the floor prior to their Christmas Day showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

Head coach Tyronn Lue has been encouraged by the 28-year-old's play during his recent practice sessions, saying: "There was contact; he looked good."

There is a real eagerness to get the All-NBA guard on the floor as he will provide another huge offensive threat and be another playmaker for the team.

Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points last season and having a player with that type of production will be a huge boost for the Wine and Gold.

Also participating alongside the former Celtics man in the session was center Tristan Thompson who is also nearing a return after a month out with a calf strain.

With the Ohio-based outfit on a 13-game winning streak, adding the duo to the roster will be another positive in their quest to win another championship.