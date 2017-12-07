It has been a record-breaking season for the English sides in the Champions League already.

Liverpool's 7-0 annihilation of Russian champions Spartak Moscow last night made them the fifth Premier League club to qualify for the last-16, more than ever before.

The Reds went through as group winners, alongside Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea secured their passage as runners-up.

It's the first time since the 2013/14 season that all of the English teams have progressed beyond the group stages, which shows the huge improvement we've seen in the top flight this term.

All five will fancy their chances of making it to the quarter-finals, but they will be hopeful of a good draw in Nyon next week.

The teams who finished first are seeded for the draw and can't face the club who came second in their group, as well as any other side from their country.

Seeded teams get home advantage second, meaning Chelsea are the only English team to play in front of their own crowd in the first leg.

Manchester United

The Red Devils' 2-1 win against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night was enough to secure them top spot in Group A, ahead of Swiss side Basel.

Basel had kept the group alive with their dramatic 1-0 victory against United two weeks ago, but Mourinho's men won all five of their other games to finish three points clear.

Potential Opponents: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto, Real Madrid.

Chelsea

Antonio Conte's men have it all to do after their 1-1 draw with Atletico left them second behind Italian side Roma.

Despite winning 2-1 in Madrid on matchday one, and two wins against Qarabag, Chelsea's failures against Roma did the damage, throwing away a two-goal lead at Stamford Bridge to draw 3-3, before being hammered 3-0 in Italy.

Potential Opponents: Besiktas, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

The Reds' mauling of Spartak Moscow has qualified them for the last-16 for the first time since 2009.

Liverpool have only been in the competition twice since then, excluding this season, and were knocked out in the group stages on both occasions.

Jurgen Klopp guided his game to an unbeaten run in six games, winning three, and they scored a massive 23 goals, including two 7-0 victories.

Potential Opponents: Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto, Real Madrid.

Manchester City

City suffered their first blip of the season last night, losing 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk to end their 20-game winning streak.

It was a much-changed team though, having already won the group with five consecutive wins, including a double over Napoli.

Following their form in all competitions, City fans will fancy their chances of progressing beyond their best-effort of the semi-finals in 2016.

Potential Opponents: Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto, Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs had arguably the toughest task when the group stage draw was made, coming up against current holders Real Madrid and previous winners Borussia Dortmund, as well as APOEL Nicosia.

However, they went unbeaten and won the group, winning five matches, including a double over Borussia Dortmund and a famous 3-1 success against Real Madrid against Wembley.

Having been knocked out of the group stages last term, they've made a dramatic improvement this time around.

Potential Opponents: Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto.

The ties are scheduled for February 13/14 and 20/21, before a break until March 6/7 and 13/14 for the return legs.

