Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho was absolutely sensational as captain in Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old playmaker, who failed to join Barcelona over the summer, was completely unplayable and scored his first Champions League hat-trick.

Speaking ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp refused to give assurances that Coutinho would not be sold in January.

Asked what makes him sure Coutinho would still be at Liverpool in February, Klopp said: "Nothing, but I don't think about it. Not one second. I'm not unsure, I'm not sure, I don't think about it."

Liverpool haven't reached a Champions League knockout round since the 2008-09 season and Reds supporters will be desperate for Coutinho to stick around.

"It was a very special night," said Coutinho after the game. "I was very happy with my goals and the performance. It was special to be captain - I think it was my first time here.

"We can face some big teams in the next round, but we'll see who we're drawn against.

"In the Champions League I think it's my first hat-trick. I've scored one with Brazil, but this is important as well.

"It was a really good night. When you play at Anfield the atmosphere is amazing. I always said the fans here are unbelievable. Today is a good day."

Coutinho's unbelievable piece of skill

In the build up to his third goal, Coutinho sent a Spartak Moscow opponent for a hot dog with a brilliant drop of the shoulder.

The stand in skipper effortlessly avoided a couple more challenges before releasing a no-look pass to Roberto Firmino.

Coutinho proceeded to latch onto James Milner's pass and his deflected left-footed shot somehow found its way past the keeper.

'Pure filth' indeed.

Coutinho is expected to hand the captains armband back to Jordan Henderson for Sunday's tasty Merseyside derby with Everton.

The Reds are currently 4th in the Premier League table but have Arsenal breathing down their necks.

