Liverpool qualified for the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2009 after they ruthlessly thrashed Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield last night.

The Reds had endured a bit of an up and down campaign after throwing away leads in both games against Sevilla, and slumping to a draw in the away fixture in Russia.

However, since they were thoroughly humbled by Tottenham at Wembley, Jurgen Klopp's side have been scoring goals for fun, scoring 18 in their last four games while only conceding one.

Incredibly, last night was the second time Liverpool won 7-0 in Europe this year, after they made light work of Slovenian side Maribor in October. The Merseysiders also broke the record for the most goals scored in the group stages by an English side in the champions league, scoring 23 in total.

It is no doubt that Liverpool possess one of the most exciting attacking line-ups in Europe, with Jurgen Klopp's embarrassment of riches up front allowing for rotation without losing any of the potency going forward. However, when the fab four are unleashed together, their terrifying pace and fluid movement is almost unstoppable.

Many Liverpool fans will feel that their beloved club is back where it belongs, rubbing shoulders with the big boys of European football again after the glory years under Rafael Benitez when the knock-out stages were such a given that is was almost taken for granted.

Jamie Carragher was a stalwart under Rafael Benitez and was an integral member of the Spaniard's squads time and time again. Carragher was a member of the famous 2005 winning team and played a part in the successful campaigns that followed that marvelous victory.

It seems Carragher is also keen to remind everyone, that while the current crop are netting with brilliant ease, he was part of a team that broke the record for the biggest home win in the tournament's history after he posted a cheeky response on Instagram to Liverpool's massive midweek win.

Just goes to show how good Rafael Benitez is, getting 8 goals out of a side that boasted Andriy Voronin while Xabi Alonso was also absent on the night. Steven Gerrard was in special form back then though, so that helps, or maybe Olympiacos were just dreadful.

Imagine the response if Carragher had been one of the goalscorers that night.

