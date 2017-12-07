The FIA have confirmed the schedule for the 2018 Formula One season with France and Germany set to host the Grand Prix as new venues.

Malaysia has been ousted from the calendar, while Singapore has signed a contract to stage races next year.

However, the biggest change to the race structure will come in the form of the first ever triple-header, which will take place at the French GP at Le Castellet on June 24, before heading to Austria on July 1, and ending at Silverstone on July 8.

Another measure the FIA have announced that they will take, is stricter security and plans to protect teams better during the Brazilian Grand Prix.

This action comes as a result of an incident during 2017 where members of the Mercedes team were robbed at gunpoint on their way back home in Sao Paolo.

The season kicks off on March 25 in Mebourne before heading for the Bahrain GP on April 8.

As usual, the calendar year ends in the middle-east with the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina on November 25.

Following a year of several drivers serving penalties, the FIA have tweaked the controversial power unit grid penalty system.

The new rules state: “If a driver incurs a penalty exceeding 15 grid places he will be required to start the race from the back of the starting grid.

“If more than one driver receives such a penalty they will be arranged at the back of the grid in the order in which the offences were committed.”

Another rule that will go into place is that each team will be limited to just three engine components as opposed to the four that was allowed in 2017.

Other changes include new regulations regarding how races are started or resumed behind a safety car, rules ensuring that oil cannot be used as fuel, detailed specifications for oil, new minimum weight and volume for energy storage, as well as change in position of wing mirrors and cameras to accommodate the Halo driver protection.

