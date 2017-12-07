Football

Now we're almost halfway through the season, the Premier League is really beginning to hot up.

At the top of the table, Manchester City are showing no signs of stopping, equalling the league record of 13 straight wins, leaving rivals Manchester United eight points in their wake.

In terms of relegation, West Ham, Swansea and Crystal Palace are the main strugglers, though the latter are showing signs of life and are unbeaten in four matches, while Huddersfield are rapidly being sucked into the mire.

The Champions League race is wide open, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs all battling it out for the final two places behind the Manchester clubs.

Burnley and Watford have been the season's surprise packages, and are both pushing for a Europa League spot depending on the winners of the cup competitions, with Everton having started the campaign in awful form.

With several twists and turns still to come, and an awfully long way to go still, one bookmaker has taken a very surprising decision to pay out on a pre-season bet.

Paddy Power, who have a history of promotional stunts featuring a number of early pay-outs, including when a team goes 2-0 up, have made the news yet again with this idea.

The company revealed that all customers who placed a bet on Manchester City to win the league before the season started have been paid, which could cost them an absolute fortune.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WEST HAM

Guardiola's side have scored 62 goals in just 23 games, and look unstoppable despite last night's 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk ending their run of 20 consecutive wins, having rested a number of players for the dead rubber.

And with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford just three days away, punters who were worried about the gap being reduced to five points can rest easy for the final five months of the season.

United are available at odds of 12/5 to win the derby, the longest they've been since David Moyes was in charge in 2014, a game they lost 3-0.

And a Paddy power spokesman revealed why they've taken the bold decision to pay customers so early in the season, but conceded they've made mistakes like this before.

"We hold our hands up, we’ve fully bought into the hype and can’t see who will come close to Pep’s lads this season," he said.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

"If you ignore the sky blue shirts, empty seats and Manc accents, being at the Etihad feels like watching a Guardiola Barcelona side.

"So we’re rewarding the shrewd punters that knew they’d walk it this year.

FBL-ENG-PR-HUDDERSFIELD-MAN CITY

"Then again, if some of our previous pay-outs are anything to go by, Jose Mourinho can rest easy yet. We paid out over $1m on Hilary Clinton to be president and look where that left us."

The Irish company also paid out on Liverpool beating Sevilla when the Reds were 3-0 up a fortnight ago, which massively backfired when the Spaniards managed to come back and draw.

United fans will be hoping that mistake repeats itself in the title race, starting with the huge clash on Sunday.

