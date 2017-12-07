The wait for the Broken gimmick to arrive in the WWE is over, sort of, as Matt Hardy debuted the gimmick this week on Monday Night Raw, but under the name of Woken Matt Hardy instead.

With all his mannerisms and hand gestures, Woken Matt delivered his first promo with his gimmick on Monday night in retaliation to Bray Wyatt, who looks set to be his first feud with the character. The fans watching live at the Staples Center absolutely loved the segment

The gimmick, despite it going by the name of Woken instead of Broken, is already a great success, as the Woken Matt Hardy promo which was posted on WWE's Youtube channel surpassed one million views in one day was in the top 25 trending on Youtube as well.

The WWE Universe loves the Woken gimmick, but every person that is a WWE fan knows that it doesn't matter how the fans react to anything that happens in the ring these days. Whether or not a gimmick survives is down to the thoughts of one man, Vince McMahon.

If reports are to be believed, Hardy is in the good books of McMahon, as he apparently loves the gimmick so much that he's going to give the superstar a special privilege which many superstars rarely receive during their career with the company.

According to Sports Illustrated, Hardy has been given creative freedom by Vince McMahon for the Woken gimmick as he sees it as an opportunity to cash in on a character that is already established outside of the WWE.

This means we'll likely see an unrestricted version of the Woken gimmick which, if you have seen any of Matt Hardy's previous Broken gimmick, can only mean good things for him in his future feuds. Other darker superstars he could feud against which could provide great entertainment include Kane and The Demon Finn Balor.

We now eagerly await for Jeffy Hardy's return to the WWE from injury to see if he joins up with his brother like he did during their time in TNA, or if they go their separate ways and possible feud against one another.

So long as WWE books his first feud with Wyatt correctly, Woken Matt's first feud should be very entertaining thanks to this creative freedom.

