Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca fulfilled his promise to dress up as Zorro after his side progressed to the last-16 of the Champions League.

There Fonseca was, wearing a black cape, mask and hat, after his side defeated Manchester City 2-1 in Ukraine.

“This is the most joyful press conference of my career," Fonseca told the audience, per BBC Sport.

“I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar's supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team."

It was a truly strange sight, made even more bizarre by the fact that even the translator joined in.

Watch: Shakhtar boss dresses up as Zorro

Shakhtar will now wait to find out their last-16 opponents, although chances are they will face a tough matchup.

Their potential opponents are Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Barcelona, Liverpool, Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur. Ouch.

But Fonseca doesn’t seem to care. To reach the knockout stages of the competition, from a group that also included Napoli, is a positive.

Rio Ferdinand's funny reaction

Yet one man who isn’t overly enjoyed with his actions is Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who became accustomed to Sir Alex Ferguson’s mature approach during his time at Old Trafford.

“I couldn’t take my manager seriously,” Ferdinand told BT Sport. “You couldn’t talk to me after that.”

Just imagine Ferguson dressing up as Zorro for a second. You can’t, can you?

Yet the Scot never needed to make ridiculous promises during his lengthy time as Man United boss; his side had no problems reaching the knockout stage of the competition.

Man City are in the last-16

Ferdinand watched on as Man City’s 28-match unbeaten streak was snapped thanks to goals from Bernard and Ismaily.

Pep Guardiola named a weakened side that included youngsters Phil Foden and Tosin Adarabioyo. He reserved praise for the pair, as well as 18-year-old substitute Brahim Diaz.

"I'm so pleased for Tosin, Brahim and Phil for the way they played against a talented team like Shakhtar. We came here to win but we could not - but we tried," he said, per Goal.

"We were 2-0 down but we tried, we changed a bit and we created some good spaces outside but they defended well inside. But we did it [qualified] and I'm pleased and happy for the performance."

