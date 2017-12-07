It's no secret that Ronda Rousey has a love for the WWE and it's only a matter of time before she has her first official feud and match with the company.

We've seen her appear on WWE programming several times over the years including at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock when they threw Triple H and Stephanie McMahon out of the ring which created quite the stir on social media, as she was still a major fighter in UFC at the time.

More recently, the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion was seen at ringside during the Mae Young Classic Finals back in September to support her friend and fellow MMA Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler, who finished second in the tournament overall.

In the past week or so as well, Rousey had posted a video of her training in preparation for her expected WWE debut on her website, showing her training alongside WWE superstar Natalya.

Now this week, even more reports have emerged supporting the case that Rousey is on her way to the WWE, as USA Today reported that she is finalizing details of her move to WWE, meaning her signing with the company is imminent.

This is big news as it means it will allow for the long-rumored Four Horsewomen feud between WWE's Four Horsewomen of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks and MMA's Four Horsewomen of Rousey, Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke to start, or whatever first WWE feud has in mind for Ronda.

The most likely place for this Four Horsewomen match to take place would be WrestleMania 34 in 2018 in New Orleans, which could be the first time Rousey has a match in the WWE as well as the company looks to save her in-ring debut for a special occasion.

There are several ways which the WWE could book this as well, especially if they decide to go down the route of having a Women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble, as this would provide the perfect platform for the MMA Four Horsewomen to make their impact on the WWE Four Horsewomen.

We eagerly await to see what WWE has in store, but as of right now, it looks like we're closer than ever to Rousey becoming a WWE superstar.

