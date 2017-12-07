The Golden State Warriors have suffered a huge blow with the news that Stephen Curry will be out for several weeks with an ankle sprain.

The superstar turned his ankle horribly in the closing stages of a win over the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the week and left the arena on crutches.

Luckily for the franchise, X-rays came back negative and the injury isn't as bad as they might have feared but they'll still be without his services for a number of games.

Warriors fans may be disappointed but head coach Steve Kerr has taken the news in his stride and believes it could turn out to be a positive thing for the team.

“In a weird way, it’s a good thing for our team,” Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News.

He went on to explain that the absence of the two-time MVP will allow others to step up and is hoping that they break out of the habit of overly relying on the three-point marksman.

“We’re faced with a real challenge. Steph is the guy that makes us go,” Kerr said. “We have great players, but Steph is the engine. Everything we do revolves around him.

"We’re going to have to adapt and have to execute better. Our cutting has to be sharper. Our screening has to be better. Our decision making has to be better. In the long run, I think it’ll be a good thing.”

As the championship-winning coach admitted, Curry has bailed the team out on numerous occasions and usually masks any flaws to their game.

Kerr has been critical of his players' focus this season and often laments the number of turnovers and careless fouls they commit.

But unlike most teams around the league, the Oakland-based outfit has another MVP that can take on the load and lead the team in Kevin Durant.

That's exactly what he did as the Warriors overcame the Charlotte Hornets on the road 101-87 last night thanks to his triple-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

“It’s the ultimate luxury – lose one MVP and have another one to go to,” Kerr said. “That’s crazy. Most coaches don’t even have the first option. As a staff we have two guys.

"What makes our team special is not having an MVP or having two MVPs, it’s having a team of playmakers.”

The reigning champions did the same thing last year as they dealt with a knee injury to KD by reeling off 14 straight wins.

They are filled with talent throughout the roster and can deal with injuries to key players better than the majority of their rivals which is why they remain the team to beat.