British professional boxer and former cruiserweight title winner Tony Bellew had a light moment with Britain's Got Talent star Stavros Flatley in the boxing ring.

The 35-year-old, who has an impressive record of 29 wins out of 31 bouts, which also included 19 KO’s, is currently waiting for a rematch with the 37-year-old David Haye.

The bout was originally scheduled for December 17, 2018, but was cancelled after Haye pulled out due to freak bicep injury.

The fight is now being scheduled to take place on May 5 next year at the O2 Arena in London.

While talking to Soccer AM on Saturday, the Liverpool-born boxer showed his desire to face Tyson Fury in the boxing ring, claiming he looks like Flatley himself.

British boxer and Ring magazine heavyweight title holder since 2015 Tyson Fury, who is unbeaten in his 25 bouts, has been causing quite a stir in the media in recent months, with his highly anticipated return to boxing well documented.

"I've got a massive interest in fighting 'Stavros Flatley' – lookalike of Tyson Fury to be honest,” said Bellew. "Listen, he's given me a hell of a lot of stick. As good as he is, but Stavros if you're out there, let's get it going."

The challenge was accepted by Flatley, who showed up at the ringside to meet the Liverpool-born boxer – largely thanks to Betsafe, who arranged the meetup.

At first, Bellew looked surprised to say the least with the energy of Flately, who showed his moves to unnerve former Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion.

After a while, however, Bellew put Flately through a stern training session, which included some punch practice as well.

By the end of the training session, Bellew was impressed by Flately’s moves, but concluded the Britain's Got Talent star is not ready for the sport just yet.

“Thank you for coming down, unlike some,” said Bellew in a video posted on Betsafe official twitter account.

“I think you’ve got some decent moves, but really and honestly, I think you should stick to dancing and all because boxing is a hard sport.”

