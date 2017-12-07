The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to roll and secured their 13th straight win by dispatching the Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday night.

In the process, they tied a franchise record for the longest winning streak, equaling two runs they put together back in 2009 and 2010, in LeBron James's first stint with the team.

The superstar has also been the inspiration behind this impressive streak and once again put the Cavs on his back to rally them to a win over the Kings.

Despite playing against a Sacramento team that came into the contest with a 7-16 record, Cleveland found themselves down by 14.

But James produced a near triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists to carry them to a win, including a clutch bucket that sealed it.

The Cavaliers were behind for almost the entire game but after finally taking a lead with under two minutes to play, LBJ took over and nailed a dagger three-pointer with less than 20 seconds to go to put the team up five.

This huge shot was more evidence of how much the four-time MVP has improved in this aspect of his game.

He connected on 5-of-8 threes on the night and increased his average this season to 43 percent.

"I just wanted to continue to improve my game," James said of his improved shooting this year, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I try to get better and better each and every year, and shooting the ball is what this league has kind of turned into, so for me to continue to improve, that's what I wanted to do. I put a lot of work into my offseason training and I just try to implement it into the season once it gets here."

To put it into context, the three-time champion is shooting a better percentage than Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who is hitting 38.1 percent of his tries.

LeBron has produced multiple plays in clutch moments this campaign and is now even more of a threat on the floor with his efficiency from beyond the arc.

Many have always pointed to shooting as his only real weakness throughout his career but he's now taking his game to new heights by nailing long-range jumpers with regularity.

"A lot of teams are not expecting me to shoot a lot of outside shots," James said. "But I feel just as comfortable out there as I do in the paint. So, I'm just going to continue to improve my game where I'm keeping defenders and defenses off balance and they just don't know where it's going to come from."

After a lackluster 5-7 start to the season, the Wine and Gold are now 18-7 and have the Boston Celtis firmly in their sights at the top of the Eastern Conference.

They travel to face the Indiana Pacers on Friday night as they seek to make history and create the franchise's longest winning streak at 14.