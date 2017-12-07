Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

LeBron James.

Cleveland Cavaliers tie franchise record with 13th consecutive win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to roll and secured their 13th straight win by dispatching the Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday night. 

In the process, they tied a franchise record for the longest winning streak, equaling two runs they put together back in 2009 and 2010, in LeBron James's first stint with the team.

The superstar has also been the inspiration behind this impressive streak and once again put the Cavs on his back to rally them to a win over the Kings. 

Despite playing against a Sacramento team that came into the contest with a 7-16 record, Cleveland found themselves down by 14. 

But James produced a near triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists to carry them to a win, including a clutch bucket that sealed it.

The Cavaliers were behind for almost the entire game but after finally taking a lead with under two minutes to play, LBJ took over and nailed a dagger three-pointer with less than 20 seconds to go to put the team up five. 

This huge shot was more evidence of how much the four-time MVP has improved in this aspect of his game. 

He connected on 5-of-8 threes on the night and increased his average this season to 43 percent.

"I just wanted to continue to improve my game," James said of his improved shooting this year, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I try to get better and better each and every year, and shooting the ball is what this league has kind of turned into, so for me to continue to improve, that's what I wanted to do. I put a lot of work into my offseason training and I just try to implement it into the season once it gets here."

Sacramento Kings v Cleveland Cavaliers

To put it into context, the three-time champion is shooting a better percentage than Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who is hitting 38.1 percent of his tries. 

LeBron has produced multiple plays in clutch moments this campaign and is now even more of a threat on the floor with his efficiency from beyond the arc.

Many have always pointed to shooting as his only real weakness throughout his career but he's now taking his game to new heights by nailing long-range jumpers with regularity. 

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

"A lot of teams are not expecting me to shoot a lot of outside shots," James said. "But I feel just as comfortable out there as I do in the paint. So, I'm just going to continue to improve my game where I'm keeping defenders and defenses off balance and they just don't know where it's going to come from."

After a lackluster 5-7 start to the season, the Wine and Gold are now 18-7 and have the Boston Celtis firmly in their sights at the top of the Eastern Conference. 

They travel to face the Indiana Pacers on Friday night as they seek to make history and create the franchise's longest winning streak at 14.

Topics:
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Vince McMahon's reaction to Woken Matt Hardy [SI]

Vince McMahon's reaction to Woken Matt Hardy [SI]

The teams English clubs could face in the Champions League last-16

The teams English clubs could face in the Champions League last-16

The winner of the 2017 Ballon d'Or might just have been leaked

The winner of the 2017 Ballon d'Or might just have been leaked

Pep Guardiola explains why Man City 'needed' to lose to Shakhtar

Pep Guardiola explains why Man City 'needed' to lose to Shakhtar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again