Philippe Coutinho is in red hot form, and Liverpool fans must be delighted they kept hold of him in the summer.

Coutinho was the subject of widely-reported interest from Barcelona, after they sold his fellow Brazilian Neymar to PSG for €222m.

The Catalan club were supposedly ready to pay a whopping €160m for the Liverpool man's services, which would've been some profit for the Reds, having paid only £8.5m to Inter Milan for him in 2013.

However, the Merseysiders held firm and refused to sell their star man - and they are now reaping the rewards of their decision.

Coutinho has got four goals and three assists in his last two games, against Brighton and Spartak Moscow, including a hat-trick against the latter last night.

His total return of nine goals and seven assists in just 14 games means speculation of a move to Barcelona is not going away, and they are likely to come back in with another offer in January.

He captained the side last night as Jordan Henderson was left on the bench, and after another man-of-the-match performance last night, Coutinho was once again asked about his future - and his response was very telling.

Coutinho refused to rule out a potential move away from Anfield, which will leave Liverpool fans scratching their heads once again.

However, if the Brazilian was to leave, more Reds would surely be open to it thanks to the sensational form of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool's number 10 said last night that he was interested in a deal with Barcelona, but was unsure if they would return with another offer.

"I do not know how the future is going to be," he admitted.

"What will happen in January, we will know it in January. I do not know if there will be an offer. I am at Liverpool and I always do my best when I have the opportunity to play, respecting the

jersey and the supporters.

"Last summer there was a job offer in the same way that happens with any employee and I was interested in it.

"Since I stayed, I have played with will and desire. It was a special night due to the result and because I had the armband it was important playing for a club like Liverpool."

Mane added a brace in the 7-0 rout last night, alongside goals from Firmino and Salah, as Coutinho struck his first Liverpool hat-trick.

With the 'fab four' in fabulous form, the Brazilian believes anything is possible for them in the Champions League this season.

"For sure this is my most important hat-trick," Coutinho added.

"In the Champions League it was my first one, I scored one for Brazil but this was more important. It was a really good night. When we play at Anfield the atmosphere is amazing. I always say the fans here are unbelievable. It was a good day.

"Let's see (what we can achieve). We have to work hard. The team played very well, like I always say I enjoy to play – left side right side it doesn't matter. I just do what the manager says, and I am happy to be part of the team."

Given his initial comments, though - it remains to be seen whether Coutinho will still be at Anfield to mount a challenge in the Champions League come February.

