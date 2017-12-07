It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for Arsenal but one thing that has brought much pleasure is the return of Jack Wilshere.

Loaned out to Bournemouth last season, it looked as if the midfielder’s career in north London could be over.

But Arsene Wenger decided to keep Wilshere at the club in the summer and he’s since gone on to rejoin the first-team squad.

The 25-year-old is yet to make a start in the Premier League this season but he has played in all five of Arsenal’s Europa League matches, helping the Gunners secure top spot in Group H.

Arsenal fans would love nothing more than to see Wilshere become a starter in the Premier League as the club continue to battle for a top four spot.

And if his recent activities are anything to go by, the midfielder feels comfortable with his body lasting an entire campaign.

Wilshere shared a photo of Twitter this week with his wife and two children as they went ice skating in London.

Ice skating is risky for anyone, not least a man whose body has failed him so many times throughout his career, and Wenger didn’t seem entirely pleased that Wilshere decided to get on the ice.

“It's not ideal, honestly, but for your balance it is not bad,” the Arsenal boss said. “For a footballer, I don't think it is great but it depends what you do.

“I don't know exactly [what he did on the ice]. You can do ice skating and make sure nothing happens. Ice skating violently, I don't think he did that.”

What Jim White has said about Wilshere

Seeing Wilshere on ice may have concerned some Arsenal supporters but they’ve taken offence to talkSPORT presenter Jim White saying the Englishman was “unwise” to go ice skating.

White even suggested that Wilshere isn’t taking his career seriously enough.

“Jack Wilshere was unwise to go ice skating, it was even more unwise to post about it on social media,” the radio host wrote on Twitter.

“Is he taking his career seriously enough?”

To suggest that Wilshere going ice skating suggests he isn't taking his career seriously is pretty ridiculous.

White had no idea how strenuously was moving on the ice and, come on, is he not allowed to enjoy such activities with his family?

White wanted people to join in to his show and making such comments is a great way of attracting attention.

Yet it didn’t go down well with a number of supporters on Twitter. Check out the reaction below.

