The career of one WWE superstar could be in jeopardy.

That Superstar is former WWE Champion Sheamus. Before he decided to sign with WWE, he wrestled on the European circuit and was a two-time International Heavyweight Champion during his tenure in Irish Whip Wrestling (IWW). He signed with WWE in 2006 and was placed in the WWE developmental territory at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Fast forward to the June 30th 2009 episode of ECW, Sheamus made his unannounced debut as a villain. Sheamus was moved to the Raw brand in October of that year.

Sheamus appeared on his first WWE pay-per-view event, Survivor Series when he was part of The Miz's team in a traditional five-on-five elimination tag team match. WWE pushed him as a top star right away.

At the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view, Sheamus defeated Cena to win the WWE Championship, which marked his first championship in WWE and making him the first Irish-born WWE Champion.

He also captured the major title in just 166 days since his WWE debut by making it the third shortest time to capture a title since his main roster debut

During his time with the sports entertainment company, he is four-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship three times and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once.

He is also a two-time United States Champion and a two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion with his partner Cesaro. Also, he has won the 2010 King of the Ring tournament, the 2012 Royal Rumble match and the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match.

By this achievements, he is only the second wrestler (after Edge) to achieve all three accomplishments.

Throughout the years, he has gone through several looks in the time he’s been with WWE. By looking back on it, his most iconic looks was when he sported a septum piercing and full beard. He could put braids in his facial hair and really do up his mohawk.

Even though WWE announced that Sheamus missed last week's RAW because he was on a trip to Ireland, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sheamus has been rehabbing spinal stenosis. Meltzer noted that this "is not a good thing at all" since spinal stenosis ultimately led to the end of Steve Austin and Edge's careers.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus’ injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

