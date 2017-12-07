It's been a season to forget for the New York Giants, but at least they have a few things to look forward to in the future, especially if Odell Beckham Jr.'s word is anything to go by.

From injuries to their star wide receivers, to the benching of Eli Manning, to the eventual firing of head coach Ben McAdoo, 2017 will be a season that the Giants will be wanting to move on quickly, and put their 2-10 season behind them.

Now with McAdoo gone and Manning renamed as the starter for this week at least, things are starting to look up for the Giants, and if Beckham is to be believed, their fanbase should be very optimistic about the future. Well, in terms of that he's doing the right thing.

The Giants star has been criticised when he plays because of his emotional displays during games on the field and on the sidelines. Many believe, like a lot of other wide receivers in the league, the 25-year-old is a prima donna, and probably the biggest prima donna in the NFL today.

The three-time Pro Bowler, however, has hit back at his critics in a recent video on his Instagram account by making a comparison of himself to another player who is arguably just as emotional as him on the sidelines but is never criticised for it.

That man being NFL icon and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The difference between the two is when Beckham shows emotion on the field and on the sidelines, he is classed as a prima donna, while when Brady does it, he is considered a fierce competitor. He obviously feels there is some injustice in the way he is treated when compared to Brady.

With the video, the wide receiver included the caption of a goat emoji with the word 'chasing', implying that he's chasing to be one of the greatest of all time, just like how Brady is already classed by many as the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

This video comes following Brady's latest blowup with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels last weekend during the team's win against the Buffalo Bills, which the quarterback managed to escape being heavily criticized for.

This probably lead to Beckham posting the video to get his point across, not to say Brady should be criticized, but more to explain his own point on what his emotions on the sideline actually mean, as he's just expressing the same passion as the Patriots quarterback.

As for the GOAT conversation, Beckham still has a long way to go before he is on Brady's level, considering he has five Super Bowl rings compared to his zero. Although he can't play again until next season, the wide receiver will likely be supporting his team when they play against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

