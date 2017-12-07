Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard has once again taken social media by storm by posting another tweet about an interesting developing relationship with her fan.

Back in February earlier this year, in a surprising turn of events, Bouchard made a bet with student John Goehrke on Twitter regarding the Super Bowl clash between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Bouchard was backing Falcons to clinch victory, whereas Goehrke was gunning for Patriots to down their rivals.

Goehrke challenged Bouchard to go on a date if New England were to win, to which the Canadian accepted.

Luckily for Goehrke, the Patriots didn’t disappoint and emerged 34-28 winners. Bouchard lived up to her promise by agreeing to go on the date, where the duo attended an NBA game. Bouchard later also posted a picture with Goehrke on Twitter as further proof.

After the first meetup, Bouchard revealed that meeting her fan – Goehrke – was ‘cool’. "He’s a normal fan. He was very laid back about it. It was cool to meet him."

After a 10 months break, however, Goehrke has once again appeared on Bouchard’s Twitter account as the pair were reunited.

Captioned: "Look who came to visit me!" the picture shows Bouchard relaxing on the sofa with the original bet winner Goehrke.

The tweets will only intensify the rumours regarding the couple but there was plenty of positive reaction from Bouchard's fans. Here are the best tweets:

The 23-year-old is currently ranked 82nd in the world after a string of inconsistent performances in the recent past.

The Montreal-born ace registered her best run at a Grand Slam in the 2014 Wimbledon, where she ended up as a runner-up after losing to Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitová 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets.

Bouchard also secured semi-final spots in the Australian and French Open in 2014 as well.

