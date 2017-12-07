Chelsea fans are livid with Eden Hazard's Ballon d'Or ranking for one key reason

Football

In 2017, few players have matched the standards set by Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

The Belgian wizard has been at the peak of his powers following a very disappointing 2015/16 season, proving instrumental in the Blues' Premier League triumph.

This campaign, he has started like a train with many labelling him as the finest player the Premier League has to offer.

The 26-year-old has eight goals and four assists in all competitions this season, turning in a plethora of stunning individual displays.

In Hazard's last two games versus Newcastle and Atletico Madrid, the Belgian was virtually the spitting image of Lionel Messi, terrorising defenders.

As such, he was rightfully included in the Ballon d'Or final rankings.

And the Belgian discovered his position, finishing 19th on the list, a very respectable place.

However, Chelsea fans on Twitter were livid with it for one big reason; Atletico's Antoine Griezmann somehow finished one place higher in 18th.

TWITTER CAN'T BELIEVE GRIEZMANN > HAZARD

To be fair, you can understand their rage, particularly after Griezmann - who finished third in 2016 - was fairy average by his own standards, particularly in the last few months.

Even rival fans agreed that Hazard was befitting of a higher ranking than the Frenchman.

WHERE PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS FINISHED

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho finished joint 29th with Napoli star Dries Mertens, with his Reds colleague Sadio Mane finishing 23rd.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SPARTAK

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea finished one behind Hazard in 20th, while Kevin de Bruyne finished in 14th.

Now, despite the fact that the Manchester City man has had a great start to the 2017/18 season, is he really worthy of a higher ranking than his Belgian colleague? Probably not.

