It’s actually happening. Ronda Rousey is close to making her deal with the WWE official.

According to an article from USA Today, Rousey and WWE are “very close” to terms on reaching a deal.

The site reports that while details are being finished up, the source wanted to remain anonymous because the deal has not been made public as of this writing.

It’s well known by now that the latest angle involving Rousey took place Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament on WWE Network.

In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Shayna Baszler has recently signed with WWE and will be placed in NXT.

There was speculation that WWE is planning to have the Four Horsewomen of MMA face the Four Horsewomen of NXT at the Survivor Series PPV (pay-per-view) event in November in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

However, that didn’t happen as the Four Horsewomen of NXT already had a match lined up for the event.

It’s been reported that Rousey would have a singles match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year with the likely opponent being either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte Flair.

Rousey did a segment with The Rock, Triple H and McMahon at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 in which she got physical with McMahon. Flair and Rousey have been teasing a match against each for what seems like forever. Either Rousey facing McMahon or Flair would be a huge match. Rousey has been training for her professional wrestling career over the last few months.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

Asuka has recently changed her finishing hold from a chicken wing to an armbar on television. To some, this might only look like a small alteration, but since Rousey is known as the “armbar master,” Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it could turn into something more.

It’s possible that the sports entertainment company could be planning a match between Asuka and Rousey.

