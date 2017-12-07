WWE fans there’s a chance that we could see Daniel Bryan wrestle again in the sports entertainment company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has made it clear to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan that Dr. Joseph Maroon will be the person that makes the final decision regarding Bryan possibly being allowed to wrestle in WWE again.

Meltzer notes that the angle between Bryan and Shane McMahon is not designed to lead to them having match against each other.

Keep in mind that things could change and there is talk about Bryan being allowed to work a limited schedule in WWE if Maroon clears him. If WWE doesn't clear him, then Bryan has made it clear in interviews that he wants to wrestle again in October once his WWE contract expires.

While there has been speculation about Bryan turning heel, a Shane heel turn is also being rumored for the Clash of Champions PPV.

Bryan has made it very clear to the WWE and to fans that despite what the company's doctors have said to him in the past, he wants to step back in the ring again to wrestle in the near future.

No matter if this is with the WWE or not, Bryan is adamant about wrestling once more, but he will most likely have.

Bryan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and he gave some insight into his in-ring future whether that be in the WWE or another promotion.

"I just did an interview in the ring with Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago and you know that we could just go out there and the crowd would eat it up and it would be awesome," Bryan said. "And the same thing with the Miz last year.

There's that very real disdain between the two of us that we could have really made something special. So missing out on those little things, part of me dies inside, but then I look at the bigger picture and I know that this is my role for right now. And come September, one way or another, I'll be wrestling again. Or, if a test says that I'm not, then I won't."

"The frustrating part is it doesn't necessarily have to do with how I actually am medically," Bryan said. "It's a lot of, I don't want to say political, but it's just the situation around concussions at the moment.

Everything is so fear-based. The media is fear-based, all that kind of stuff. If this would have happened 10 years ago, for better or worse, they would have just put me right back out there. If this were to happen 10 years from now, it would be a different story because they've have better testing. They're working on better testing now and you'd have a better understanding of where we're at as far as concussions go."

