When looking through Anthony Joshua's 20 professional opponents, there are very few names that really stand out.

Aside from the mighty Wladimir Klitschko, the Watford-born fighter has not really had to take on the best the heavyweight division has to offer, with the likes of Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury all waiting to get a piece of him.

After his victory over Carlos Takam in Cardiff, it has become public knowledge that Joshua's next bout will be of much higher standing.

Talks were started with Wilder, while Parker and his team have been desperately trying to get the fight sorted with Eddie Hearn.

However, discussions between the two parties have broken down due to payment issues.

The possibility of the fight has been significantly decreased and now, one of AJ's past opponents has spoken up to put his name in the hat to face him.

DILLIAN WHYTE ENTERS THE FRAME

Whyte gave Joshua a run for his money when they met before, with the latter eventually winning by KO after being rattled several times.

And now, Whyte has revenge on his mind, sending out a message to the champ.

"It's either Parker or me, really," Whyte exclusively told Sky Sports.

Asked if he would face Joshua next, he added: "Yeah, 100 per cent. Ever since the fight, I've always wanted that fight, but it's a business as well as pride and all of that.

"As I'm older, I'm realising that this kind of fight - there is a lot of revenue and I bring a lot of value to the table as well.

"I'm happy to take the fight, but I've got to be compensated the right way, that's all it is."

HEARN NOT RULING IT OUT

Hearn then had his say on the potential fight, he said: "The first, is that Dillian could fight him next in March or April.

"Two; he could fight Joshua in a unification fight. Dillian is on the verge. My aim for Dillian is to fight for the world heavyweight championship then fight Joshua in a unifier - that would be mega. We've got to get him a shot, which is difficult."

It's going to be an interesting few months in the Joshua camp.

