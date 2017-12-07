What a year it has been for Lewis Hamilton!

The Formula One champion won an impressive nine races this season on the path to his fourth title and was today voted as 2017's top driver in a poll voted by the 10 team bosses of each respective manufacturer.

Collecting an impressive 233 points from a possible 250 ensured he would top the poll for the fourth consecutive year, with closest title rival Sebastian Vettel in third.

The Autosport voting system is kept secret to ensure team bosses are willing to take part and can give their honest opinion of drivers down the grid with points awarded using F1's scoring system (25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1) to generate an overall winner.

With Hamilton's fourth successive victory on the poll, the Brit has truly demonstrated this year why he deserves the feat with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who comfortably secured two wins this season, a massive 90 points adrift of him in second.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, has perhaps surprisingly dropped to tenth - one place lower than where he finished after his final season at Williams.

Impressively, F1 debutant and Force India protege Estaban Ocon, comes in at number five on the poll one place behind Daniel Ricciardo and even more shockingly, above ex-world champions Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is seen a future star, with this year only a demonstration of what the Force India driver has up his sleeve. Scoring points in all but two races to finish eighth in the overall drivers' standings, Ocon was only 13 adrift of team-mate Sergio Perez.

German Nico Hulkenberg is the other new entry, at number nine, with his Renault team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr tied with Raikkonen finishing just two points ahead of the German in seventh.

The other notable absentee from the top 10 is Ocon's Force India teammate Perez.

The top 10 drivers in 2017:

1) Lewis Hamilton - 233 points

2) Max Verstappen - 143 points

3) Sebastian Vettel - 141 points

4) Daniel Ricciardo - 112 points

5) Esteban Ocon - 73 points

6) Fernando Alonso - 65 points

7) Kimi Raikkonen - 49 points

8) Carlos Sainz Jr - 49 points

9) Nico Hulkenberg - 47 points

10) Valtteri Bottas - 39 points

