WWE uploaded the first episode of ‘Superstar Impersonation Battle’ to their official YouTube channel.

Featuring Smackdown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and his wife, former Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, this episode already had some serious competition.

The aim of the show is for two competitors to exchange entrances and alter the way they look and move to that of their opponent to fit the entrance.

As you can expect, this means Uso had Naomi’s glow entrance while Naomi had the slow ‘Day One Ish’ entrance with Jey Uso by her side.

Not only is this video concept creative and interesting, but it is absolutely hilarious. Here is the description of the video, which you can watch here:

“WWE Superstars Naomi and Jimmy Uso go head to head to see who can do a better recreation of the other's entrance in the first episode of WWE's Superstar Impersonation Battle.”

In August 2009, Naomi signed with t (WWE) and was assigned to its past developmental territory FCW where she was the inaugural FCW Divas Champion. In August 2010, she competed in the all-female third season of NXT where she came in second place.

In January 2012, she made her main roster debut alongside Cameron, forming The Funkadactyls. Since July 2013, Naomi has appeared as one of the main cast members of the reality television series Total Divas.

In 2017, Naomi won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two different occasions.

The Usos debuted in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009 where they became FCW Florida Tag Team Champions. They were moved to the main roster the following year, and have gone on to be five-time tag team champions in WWE.

They captured the WWE Tag Team Championship twice in 2014 and winning the Slammy Award for Tag Team of the Year in both 2014 and 2015.

In 2017, they became SmackDown Tag Team Champions on three different occasions. They were the first team to win both the Raw Tag Team Championship (formerly WWE Tag Team Championship) and SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

