Many would argue that Arsenal were unlucky against Manchester United last Saturday.

The north-London outfit fell two goals behind after just ten minutes after some woeful defending, and it looked as if the away side would cruise to victory.

However, Wenger's side reacted well in the face of adversity and were easily the better side for the remainder of the game.

Alexandre Lacazette managed to pull one back just after half-time, but the home side then found it impossible to beat an inspired David De Gea in the away goal.

It was a bitter pill to swallow when Jesse Lingard restored the away side's two goal advantage on the 63rd minute, and despite Paul Pogba being sent off, Arsenal just could not find a way to beat De Gea again.

AARON RAMSEY ANSWERS WHETHER HE MEANT HIS ASSIST

Arsenal scored a great team goal to peg Man United back in the 49th minute, but there was much dispute to the role that Ramsey played in it.

The Welshman managed to break the offside trap to latch on to an Alexis Sanchez cross, but with the goal at his mercy, he managed to baffle many by choosing to lay the ball off to Alexandre Lacazette.

SKIP TO 3:50 FOR ARSENAL'S GOAL

Although the Frenchman scored to get Arsenal back into the game, many were left confused as to whether he meant the assist or not.

But Ramsey has now revealed the truth behind the incident, claiming he did mean to set his teammate up for an easy tap-in.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Ramsey said: "I was going to take a touch but out of the corner of my eye I saw De Gea coming out, Lacazette was up there so I just knocked it back to him.

"Hopefully that puts an end to that debate."

RAMSEY HAPPY WITH HIS OWN FORM

Despite that disappointment against Man United, Ramsey has admitted he is happy with his own form.

"I know what I’m capable of doing, I just want to stay fit and healthy and let my football take care of itself," Ramsay said.

"I’ve been putting everything out there and hopefully it will continue.

"I have adapted my body to the load of playing in the Premier League and am building up that fitness gradually."

“I’ve felt really good so far and hopefully that’ll continue for a long time now."

