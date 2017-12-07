WWE

The Shield vs. The Bar.

The Shield and The Bar's cancelled RAW segment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE had a great segment planned for The Shield and The Bar on an episode of Monday Night RAW not too long ago, however, it never saw the light of day.

For the past several months, the reunited Shield (Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) have been in the RAW Tag Team Title hunt against The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). The teams have traded the RAW Tag Team Titles back and forth for the past several months, putting on some great matches in the process.

As it turns out, WWE had plans to do a bar fight segment with The Shield and The Bar a few weeks ago while RAW was in Memphis, but they for whatever reason decided against the angle at the very last second.

These plans were revelaed by WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on his podcast, Dinner With The King. Memphis is the hometown of Lawler and he is always apart of RAW's show when they come to town.

Lawler revealed that WWE contacted him before the show to ask him if it was okay to use his bar for a bar fight scene for the show. Lawler owns the  King Jerry Lawler’s Hall of Fame Bar & Grille in Memphis.

The idea for the segment was to have Sheamus and Cesaro enjoying a drink at the bar, while Rollins and Ambrose would later enter before the pair of teams began to brawl. Lawler had to ask his business partners if they were okay with the angle being filmed at the bar.

After some time, they all agreed that the segment being filmed at the bar would be good exposure, so they okayed the idea. Unfortunately, WWE would end up changing plans and the segment never saw the light of day.

A bar fight would have been an excellent idea, as it happened early on with Sheamus and Cesaro when they first began teaming together.

What are your thoughts on the cancelled bar fight segment between The Shield and The Bar on Monday Night RAW? is this a segment that you would've liked to see? Or do you think this kind of segment has been played out far too much in WWE over the years? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
John Cena

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. posts unbelievable video comparing himself to Tom Brady

Odell Beckham Jr. posts unbelievable video comparing himself to Tom Brady

Major new development in Ronda Rousey joining the WWE [USA Today]

Major new development in Ronda Rousey joining the WWE [USA Today]

What bookies have done after Coutinho's latest comments about Liverpool future

What bookies have done after Coutinho's latest comments about Liverpool future

Chelsea fans are furious with Eden Hazard's Ballon d'Or ranking for one big reason

Chelsea fans are furious with Eden Hazard's Ballon d'Or ranking for one big reason

What Wayne Rooney once told Fergie ahead of playing against Didier Drogba

What Wayne Rooney once told Fergie ahead of playing against Didier Drogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again