WWE had a great segment planned for The Shield and The Bar on an episode of Monday Night RAW not too long ago, however, it never saw the light of day.

For the past several months, the reunited Shield (Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) have been in the RAW Tag Team Title hunt against The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). The teams have traded the RAW Tag Team Titles back and forth for the past several months, putting on some great matches in the process.

As it turns out, WWE had plans to do a bar fight segment with The Shield and The Bar a few weeks ago while RAW was in Memphis, but they for whatever reason decided against the angle at the very last second.

These plans were revelaed by WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on his podcast, Dinner With The King. Memphis is the hometown of Lawler and he is always apart of RAW's show when they come to town.

Lawler revealed that WWE contacted him before the show to ask him if it was okay to use his bar for a bar fight scene for the show. Lawler owns the King Jerry Lawler’s Hall of Fame Bar & Grille in Memphis.

The idea for the segment was to have Sheamus and Cesaro enjoying a drink at the bar, while Rollins and Ambrose would later enter before the pair of teams began to brawl. Lawler had to ask his business partners if they were okay with the angle being filmed at the bar.

After some time, they all agreed that the segment being filmed at the bar would be good exposure, so they okayed the idea. Unfortunately, WWE would end up changing plans and the segment never saw the light of day.

A bar fight would have been an excellent idea, as it happened early on with Sheamus and Cesaro when they first began teaming together.

