Pele sends classy tweet to Cristiano Ronaldo after winning fifth Ballon d'Or

Twenty-seventeen has been an incredible year for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese landed his second La Liga title with Real Madrid in May and followed it up with another Champions League triumph in June.

And in October, he was named The Best FIFA Men's Player for a second year running, pipping Lionel Messi and Neymar to the award.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best player's in football history and now he's furthered that status by equalling Messi's record of five Ballon d'Ors.

Earlier this evening in Paris, the 32-year-old was awarded football's most prestigious individual award with Messi coming second and Neymar third.

Upon taking the stand, Ronaldo said: "I feel very happy, it's a fantastic moment in my career, I've been waiting for this for a long time.

"This year has been great, we won the Champions League and La Liga and, on a personal level, I was a top scorer in the Champions League.

"Trophies help win these awards and we have to thank my colleagues from Madrid and Portugal, it was very important for me."

Very humble from Ronaldo, who has been swamped with congratulatory messages on Twitter from past and present teammates, such as Rio Ferdinand and Casemiro (see below).

And now he's received the classiest tweet from from a true football great: Pele.

The Brazil legend, who was named Football Player of the Century in 1999, wrote to Ronaldo:

"Congratulations to @Cristiano on winning this year's Ballon d'Or. I would love to have played on the same side as you!"

It doesn't get much better than that for Ronaldo. In fact, only a tweet from Messi would come close Pele saying he would have loved to have played with him.

