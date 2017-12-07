Not only are Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins a great tag team, but they are also really good friends outside of the ring as well.

Rollins and Ambrose came up in the WWE together, alongside Roman Reigns, as members of The Shield. The trio quickly established themselves as the most dominant factions in WWE history by taking out the biggest names the industry has ever seen. After their split, the three men have led fairly successful runs as singles talents.

Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins have each held a WWE World Title at least once in their careers now; and both Rollins and Ambrose have reverted back to teaming up on a weekly basis on Monday Night RAW since Reigns' is in the midst of his major singles push.

"The Big Dog" captured the Intercontinental Championship on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. There is some friendly competition going on within The Shield to see if they can all get a WWE title around their waist at the same time.

Reigns has his Intercontinental Title, as both Rollins and Ambrose try to recapture the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Bar.

While their chase of the Tag Team Titles continues on a weekly basis on RAW, Rollins and Ambrose are currently in Abu Dhabi for the WWE's overseas tour.

While at an event, a cake was brought out for Ambrose's birthday today - and Rollins had absolutely no idea.

As everyone sang "Happy Birthday" for Ambrose (who was caught off guard) Rollins looked very surprised and laughingly said "Oh, it's your birthday?"

Afterwards both Rollins and Ambrose shared a piece of cake while everyone continuously joked that "The Architect" had no idea hsi tag team partner's birthday was today. Check it out here:

What are your thoughts on Rollins forgetting Ambrose's birthday during their WWE tour in Abu Dhabi? Did you know that today was "The Lunatic Fringe's" birthday? And do you expect The Shield to recapture the RAW Tag Team Titles? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

