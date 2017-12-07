Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about Messi and Neymar after winning fifth Ballon d'Or

Now that Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Lionel Messi's tally of five Ballon d'Ors, the question that needs asking is: will either of them reach six?

Much will depend on the silverware Real Madrid and Barcelona win this season, but initial signs suggest it could be Messi.

Not only are Barcelona leading the way in La Liga and going strong in the Champions League, but Messi has four more goals in all competitions (16).

Neymar will hope to have something to say about who wins the 2018 Ballon d'Or, too, following his world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

In order to escape Messi's shadow and realise his true potential, the Brazilian departed Barcelona and became PSG's main man.

And that's exactly what he's been showing, scoring nine goals in Ligue 1 and a further six in the Champions League this season, taking his tally to 15.

Messi and Neymar finished second and third respectively as expected in the Ballon d'Or rankings, but Ronaldo showed his class by mentioning them both in his acceptance speech.

On Messi, the Portuguese said he hopes their battle for supremacy long continues, and on Neymar, he tipped the 25-year-old to be a future Ballon d'Or winner.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

"I hope to play at this level for a few more years," he said. "I hope the battle with Messi continues, things happen for a reason.

"I feel good this season and we'll see what we win at the end of the year.

"Neymar has a lot of talent, a lot of potential, and I'm sure he'll have some chance to win in the future."

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Well played, Cristiano. It would have been very easy for the 32-year-old to steal the limelight, but he wanted to show respect to his rivals.

Winning the Ballon d'Or is an early Christmas present for Ronaldo, but he joked there's something else he wants when December 25th comes around.

"Another baby," said Ronaldo when asked what's on his Christmas wish list. "No, it's a joke, we're going to enjoy the four of us. I want seven gold balls (Ballon d'Ors) and seven children."

