Geno Smith.

Geno Smith on being benched as the Giants' starter

The New York Giants organization is in a very poor state this year, as they are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Last week, in attempt to give the team some sort of a spark, longtime starting Giants quarterback and former Super Bowl winner Eli Manning was benched in favor of Geno Smith. Soon after, head coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese were fired from the organization.

Manning was given his starting role back, and of course, Smith is not happy about it. Here's what Smith had to say about the decision in a recent interview with The New York Post (quotes via NFL.com):

"Any competitor wouldn't be [happy] to be put in that situation where you get a chance to play, and then you are being pulled." Smith said, via the New York Post.

"But it's not because you played bad. So it is, you are trying to figure out why. You have to understand things happen in this business and you got to roll with it."

In his Sunday debut as a starter against the Raiders; Smith went 21 for 34 with  212 yards and a touchdown. While that seems pretty decent on paper, he also fumbled the football twice while in scoring position. The Giants wound up losing the game 24-17.

Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo had this to say about Smith's reaction to the news that he would be going back to the bench:

"I have a great deal of respect for Geno Smith in the way he reacted," interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said. "He was a man. He obviously didn't agree with the decision, but he is a team player."

Smith is still optimistic about his future with the Giants and will continue to prepare in case he's needed on the field again:

"I'm just going to continue to be the same guy, continue to support my teammates, continue to be prepared," Smith said. "You never know what could happen."

New York Giants vs Oakland Raiders

What are your thoughts on Smith's comments regarding getting benched as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants? Do you think that his chance at starting for the team again are slim to none? Or is there a possibility that he can get one more shot as the starting quarterback for the organization? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

