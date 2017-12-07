WWE is teasing the debut of an exciting young star.

On this week's episode of NXT, a vignette aired which is advertising that “an ominous force is coming soon to NXT”. There was not too much to go on from the vignette, since there was only a silhouette of a person shown. They also used two spades in the “soon” graphic.

A popular theory from fans is that it looks like it could be: Axel Dieter Jr. He has been working NXT live events over the past few months.

More names being thrown out that I have seen are: Donovan Dijak and Rockstar Spud.

Spud started his professional wrestling career in 2001 and has wrestled for various promotions such as Frontier Wrestling Alliance (2004–2011), International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom (2004–2010), X Wrestling Alliance (2007–2011), Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and One Pro Wrestling (2006–2014).

Spud appeared on the reality show “TNA Wrestling: British Boot Camp” that began airing on 1 January 2013 on Challenge. On the final edition of the show, Spud won the competition and earned a spot in the TNA roster. Spud made his debut on 7 February episode of Impact Wrestling in an interview segment.

During his time with the promotion, he was two-time TNA X Division Champion. Spud’s role on Impact Wrestling on Pop TV was reduced in recent years. On 19 January 2017 episode of Impact, Aron Rex and Spud defeated the team composed by Robbie E and Swoggle. Spud was abruptly taken out of the partnership with Rex due to the company's new management and Rex no longer being contracted with Impact Wrestling.

The promotion then made him the new ring announcer for Impact Wrestling. Moving onto April, he was viciously attacked with a hammer by Swoggle, who accidentally has his pants ripped off by Spud earlier in the night.

However, it won’t be spud. In fact, it will be Shayna Baszler. Baszler made her NXT debut at a house show on August 10, 2017, where she teamed with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, they were against the team of Kairi Sane, Aliyah and Dakota Kai, in a six-woman tag team match, which Baszler's team lost. On August 12, she made her singles debut, defeating Zeda and then defeating Taynara Conti in another match.[75] On October 3, WWE officially announced that Baszler had signed with the company and started training at the WWE Performance Center.

