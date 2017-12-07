Holly Holm has opened up about a potential return to boxing.

Holm is the first person to win championships in both boxing and mixed martial arts. She was a multiple-time world champion in boxing, defending her titles 18 times in three weight classes, and a two-time Ring magazine fighter of the year (2005, 2006).

There is now opportunity to return to her original discipline if the UFC makes good on a plan to promote boxing fights in addition to those in the octagon. Here is what she had to say (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie):

“I am done boxing,” she told reporters ahead of UFC 218 in Detroit, where she appeared as a guest fighter.

“I don’t have the passion for it any more, and it hasn’t come back to me. Maybe that’s because I’m still fighting, so I don’t feel like I ever really retired.”

“I didn’t know how I would feel when that fight was over, with a win if I’d be excited and want to do it again,” Holm said. “With a loss, I’d probably want to do it again, because I wouldn’t want to end like that.

When the fight was over, it was beautiful. It was in my hometown and they brought a beautiful bouquet, and I’m standing there thinking, ‘I can’t wait to take my boxing shoes off.’

“And, that’s it. I keep thinking, am I going to ache for it again? And I don’t. And it’s not because I don’t love boxing. I did, obviously. I did it for 10 years professionally. It’s just my new motivation is this new career I’ve been on.”

It’s been talked about for what seems like forever but fight fans are finally going to see a women’s featherweight title fight between Cyborg and Holm.

The promotion recently announced the bout, which will take place at UFC 219. It should be noted that there’s no word just yet if this showdown will serve as the main event.

Over the past few weeks, Cyborg (18-1) and Holm (11-3) have feuded on social media that sparked speculation within the MMA community that this fight could be made.

UFC 219 is set to take place on December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

“I do feel I’m her toughest opponent to date,” she said. “In an all-around way. There might have been one fighter that had a bit of a ground game.

She had one fighter with a clinch game. But really, as far as the caliber of fighter and experience, I do feel like I’m somebody she hasn’t faced before, and that’s why this fight is going to be different.”

