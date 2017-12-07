An injured WWE superstar is expected to return to in-ring action soon.

After an update has surfaced online, that star is Scott Dawson.

It’s well known by now that the former NXT Tag Team Champion Scott Dawson suffered a bicep injury in August. Typically, that type of injury would have kept him out for 4-6 months.

A partial tear would have to require 3-6 weeks of rehab time. It appears that the severity of his injury seems to be somewhere in the middle. Dawson suffered the injury at the WWE live event in Halifax.

Although he worked live events the next two days after the incident, he was examined by WWE doctors while backstage at a Raw TV event.

The details regarding how he suffered the injury are still not clear. The word going around backstage at the time was that it was a fluke injury.

It’s a real shame that he suffered the injury because his tag team partner Dash Wilder had just returned to action after he recovered from a broken jaw.

As a result of this injury, The Revival’s match against The Hardy Boyz at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event was pulled off the table. The pair debuted the night following WrestleMania 33 but have yet to establish an enticing feud on RAW due to injury.

They are known for their incredibly physical style and attempts at hurting superstars in the ring. However, they have been largely absent since their debut due to Dash Wilder suffering a Jaw injury which kept them off of TV for several months.

Having only just returned several weeks prior to the injury to begin a feud with the Hardy Boyz, the team were finally starting to pick up momentum once again.

Scott Dawson is expected back in the next month to six weeks, according to PW Insider.

It will be interesting to see which tag team the sports entertainment company pairs them up within a program once they return. Due to Jeff Hardy’s injury, they can’t go feud with The Hardy Boyz.

What are your thoughts on this talent returning to in-ring action from injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

