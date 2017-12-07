Saul Alvarez returns to the gym by sharing a video of his strange new exercise

The draw between Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in September was arguably both the most contentious and the most exciting point of 2017 in world boxing, and the Mexican Alvarez has intensified talk of a much sought after re-match, after sharing a video of himself back in the gym performing a strange looking exercise.

The video of "Canelo" back in action will excite fight fans around the world and shows Saul rolling his head back and forth on an exercise ball, in an attempt to strengthen the muscles in his neck.

The champion is in good company, as Britain's own heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua has been filmed using similar techniques as part of preparations for his recent title clashes.

Nevertheless, it remains one of the more unorthodox methods we've seen in recent times - scroll down to see Canelo in action.

The Las Vegas middleweight title match in September was mired in controversy. The range of judge's scores was bizarrely erratic, with Adalaide Byrd's 118-110 score drawing an incredulous response across the globe, as the Kazhakstani "GGG" widely being considered to have given as good as he got in the battle.

Even those in the corner of Alvarez struggled to justify such a wide perceived margin of victory. Byrd's scoring was so off the mark, that she was later suspended from judging further contests.

If anything the controversy has fuelled hopes of a re-match even higher, and the two titans are sure to meet again at some point in 2018.

The WBA, WBC, and IBF champ Golovkin has claimed this week that, contrary to his recent statements, "Canelo" is ducking the fight, which had been rumoured for a May 5 date, coinciding with Mexican Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

That said, with the determination that both fighters have, and the potential earnings both would stand to make, it seems unlikely that such a matchup will fail to materialise in the near future.

