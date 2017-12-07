Max Holloway has racked up a tremendous resume inside the UFC's Octagon, and is making quite the case for being the greatest featherweight of all time - and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is buying in.

Throughout his Octagon run, Holloway has earned a 12-fight win streak with wins over the likes of Cub Swanson, Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, and Jose Aldo (twice). Holloway has quickly established himself as the most dominant featherweight in the division, solidifying himself as champion with his knockout win over Jose Aldo this past weekend.

Now with a potential match-up against Frankie Edgar likely next for the Hawaiian, Holloway has the opportunity to essentially clean out the division off all worthy challengers. After his ridiculous run that he extended this past weekend, UFC commentator Joe Rogan has taken notice.

Rogan took to his podcast, The Joe Rogan MMA Show, to issue a bold claim about "Blessed" - claiming he could be the greatest 145-pounder off all time (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Max Holloway’s performance was nothing short of masterful,” Rogan said. “Nothing short of masterful, the way he handled Aldo.

"He yelled at me after he got done with the first round, he looks at me and he goes, ‘The man is tired! The man is tired!’

"He’s a motherf**ker. Max Holloway is a real f**king warrior, to the core. That guy relishes it, he loves it.

“When he was chicken-necking it at Aldo and he’s got his hands down and is talking s**t and stalking him, you could see it in Aldo’s face, like he was drowning.

"You could see the waves were coming and he knew he wasn’t gonna be able to dog-paddle for too long. Like, ‘Jesus Christ, how am I gonna be able to keep up with this guy?’

“He’s the baddest motherf**ker. I think he’s the best 145er ever.

"He might not agree with it yet because of the record, which I see his point, but the way he fights, the octagon I.Q. that he shows, his fight I.Q., his ability to find a weakness and see it, his predatory behavior inside the octagon, I think he’s the best.

"I really do. It’s so impressive to me. Aldo, in his prime, was spectacular and amazingly impressive.

"His flying knee first-round knockout of Cub Swanson, the knockout of Chad Mendes, the Urijah Faber fight where he brutalized Urijah’s leg, he’s unquestionably one of the greats of all time, but in my opinion, skill wise, Max Holloway has now surpassed him. I think he’s the best.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan saying that Holloway could be the best featherweight of all time? Do you think Holloway has done enough in his MMA career to earn that title? Or does he have a ton more to do before going into that conversation? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

