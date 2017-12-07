UFC

Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier on if Eddie Alvarez wants to fight him again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The rivalry between Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez continues, and "The Diamond" really wants a shot at redemption against "The Underground King."

The pair initially met back in May at UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas. During the second round of the epic brawl, Alvarez threw some illegal knees to Poirier's head, as he was considered a downed opponent at the time. As a result, the fight was ruled a No Contest and it was put to an end.

Afterwards Poirier was awarded a fight against ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (which he won), and Alvarez was casted as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter before going on to defeat opposing coach Justing Gaethje. 

Now that both Poirier and Alvarez have won their respective fights since meeting one another in the cage, "The Diamond" wants another crack at the former 155-pound champ.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Poirier reacted to Alvarez claiming that he had quit in their first fight (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“That’s cute,” he said in reaction to the clip. I’m not a quitter, man. Just look at my history.

"I don’t know what to say about that, but if he needs to tell people that to make himself feel better about the nine minutes and 30 seconds that he got his ass whipped, whatever.

“The thing is, I grew up looking up to Eddie. He was a big name fighting out in Japan and HD Net used to do specials on him and stuff.

"I was a young fighter then and I really liked the guy. Now, still, I respect the fighter. He’s a strong fighter and he has a lot of heart, but as a person he’s a b*tch, man.

“He’s talking sh*t. When I stood up for him in the heat of the moment I thought that maybe (the illegal knees) were accidents and now I’ve gone back and watched the fight as fan like you said.

“Now I think it was in purpose. It was a veteran move, he knew he was out of that fight and he saw an opportunity to land a strike on a guy and did it. I think he knew exactly what he was doing.

UFC 211: Miocic v Dos Santos 2

“He quit. I never quit anything in my life. I’m a fighter man, that’s ridiculous. It makes sense if we had no history and it makes even more sense now that we have history.

"Fans want to see it, I want to do it again, I’m not so sure about him. Me and Eddie are going to fight and the rest of the division can play itself out in the meantime.

"We got another big fight with Edson and Khabib coming up. Everything is going to fall into place at the perfect time. I have confidence.

“There will be blood for sure, but I’m not going in there and planting my feet and seeing who is gonna fall first. I’m going to go in there and finesse him again.”

What are your thoughts on Poirier's comments regarding a rematch with Alvarez? Do you think that Poirier and Alvarez will have a rematch down the road? If so, who do you think will win the rematch? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nate Diaz
UFC
Jon Jones
Dana White
Anderson Silva

Trending Stories

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

WWE officials might be planning a huge first match for Ronda Rousey [W.O.N]

WWE officials might be planning a huge first match for Ronda Rousey [W.O.N]

Pele just sent the classiest tweet to Cristiano Ronaldo after winning 5th Ballon d'Or

Pele just sent the classiest tweet to Cristiano Ronaldo after winning 5th Ballon d'Or

What Ronaldo said about Messi & Neymar after winning Ballon d'Or shows his class

What Ronaldo said about Messi & Neymar after winning Ballon d'Or shows his class

Cristiano Ronaldo has just tweeted after winning his fifth Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has just tweeted after winning his fifth Ballon d’Or

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again