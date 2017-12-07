Football

Kaka.

Kaka reacted hilariously to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

To absolutely no one's surprise, Cristiano Ronaldo pipped Lionel Messi and Neymar to the Ballon d'Or in Paris, France, on Thursday night.

It means he is now level with Barcelona's Messi on five, which is quite the achievement considering the Argentina was once leading 4-1.

But over the past few years Ronaldo has dominated European football, both domestically and internationally.

With Real Madrid, the 32-year-old has won La Liga once and the Champions League twice in the last two seasons, and with Portugal, he inspired the most unlikely of triumphs at Euro 2016.

"I feel very happy, it's a fantastic moment in my career, I've been waiting for this for a long time," said Ronaldo upon accepting the prestigious award.

"This year has been great, we won the Champions League and La Liga and, on a personal level, I was a top scorer in the Champions League.

"Trophies help win these awards and we have to thank my colleagues from Madrid and Portugal, it was very important for me."

Ronaldo and Messi's dominance will likely continue for a couple of years yet, meaning football could have to wait until 2020 to finally have a new Ballon d'Or winner.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

It's been 10 years since a player other than Ronaldo or Messi was crowned the world's best player - and that man was Brazil icon Kaka.

Kaka is as much renowned for once being a world-class attacking midfielder as for being the last player to win the Ballon d'Or that wasn't Ronaldo and Messi.

But that was a long time ago, so when he was asked for his thoughts on Ronaldo winning the award on Thursday, he couldn't help but make a joke about it.

"This year is 10 years since I won the Ballon d'Or and every time Cristiano or Messi wins it's good for me because everyone remembers mine," Kaka said.

He's got a point to be fair. Kaka's decline began prematurely during his time and Real Madrid and he's since returned to AC Milan, joined Orlando City and retired at 35-years-old.

His career could have been so much better than it was and if it had, perhaps Ronaldo and Messi's dominance wouldn't have lasted all these years.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
Football
Kaka
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again