Tyson Fury is poised to make his return to boxing in early 2018.

The Manchester-born fighter, who hasn’t boxed competitively since his memorable victory over Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015, is currently awaiting the results of a doping hearing, which is due to start next week.

If successful, Fury will receive a new license before the end of the year, ending his spell in boxing’s wilderness.

The 29-year-old, who has signed a management deal with MTK Global, has been training hard over recent months ahead of his long-awaited return.

Ricky Hatton, who has allowed Fury to use his gym over the past few weeks, even believes the former heavyweight champion of the world would secure a comfortable victory over Anthony Joshua.

"I wouldn't say this for it to backfire on me, Hatton told MEN Sport last week, “but I think he'd stand Joshua on his head.”

Fury's next opponent won't be Joshua

However, we’re still a long way from Fury being in a position to fight Joshua, who is likely to go head-to-head with either Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker next year.

Shannon Briggs and David Price are just two of the names reportedly in the frame to face Fury in his comeback bout.

Is he about to fight... Frank Bruno?

An even more surprising name, however, was thrown into the frame earlier this week.

Boxing legend Frank Bruno is apparently poised to take on Fury on Christmas Eve in a fight designed to raise money for mental health charities - well, if you believe everything you read on Twitter, anyway.

Bearing in mind that Bruno is 56 years old, hasn’t boxed competitively since losing to Mike Tyson in 1996 and was told last year that he wouldn’t be granted a boxing license over health concerns, these reports seemed fanciful in the extreme.

Bruno reacts to Fury fight reports on Twitter

Bruno has now reacted to the reports with a brilliant tweet…

The ex-heavyweight champions posted: “Someone's clearly after followers 😂 anyone gonna tell me and @Tyson_Fury about this?Just 2 let you know I'll be filling me stocking 😜“

So, there you have it.

Bruno won’t be back in the ring on December 24. Instead, he’ll be getting himself ready for the arrival of Santa Claus.

Fury replies to Bruno's tweet

Fury then replied to Bruno’s tweet…

“Should be a good night big frank can't wait now,” he responded, “training really hard.”

Very cheeky, Tyson.

However, a few gullible people appeared to take Fury’s tweet seriously…

