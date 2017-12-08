Ingram hits game-winner; Rockets top Jazz; Nets stun Thunder in Mexico

Lakers (9-15) 107; 76ers (13-11) 104

With the game knotted up at 104, Lonzo Ball (10/8/8) found Brandon Ingram (21/7/6) beyond the three-point line for a game-winning shot that left just 0.8 seconds on the clock. Seven Lakers scored in double-figures in the win, but Los Angeles shot just 12-of-24 from the free throw line, thus indicating that they could have pulled away earlier had they simply converted more of those attempts.

Per usual, Joel Embiid (33/7/6) showed up in a big way for the Sixers, going 11-for-17 from the field and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Ben Simmons (12/13/15) recorded a wildly-impressive triple-double that he completed by the end of the third quarter. Philly shot 48.1 percent from the field and dished out 29 assists, compared to Los Angeles' 22.

Wizards (14-11) 109; Suns (9-18) 99

With John Wall (knee) still sidelined, Bradley Beal (34/2/4) stepped up in a big way for the second-straight game, knocking down 13-of-22 shots in the victory for the Wizards. Washington outscored the Suns 24-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Markieff Morris (21/6/1) had a solid revenge game back in Phoenix.

Without Devin Booker (adductor), TJ Warren (23/8/1) stepped into an increased offensive role, going 9-of-20 from the field. The Suns were unable to contain the Wizards offense, however. Washington shot 50.6 percent and dished out 25 assists compared to 10 turnovers.

Nets (10-14) 100; Thunder (11-13) 95

Since Spencer Dinwiddie (5/4/7) spent most of the night in foul trouble and picked up his fourth foul early in the second quarter, he was held to just 19 minutes. That allowed Caris LeVert (21/5/10) to step into a major ball-handling role and he didn't disappoint, delivering his first career double-double for the Nets in Mexico City.

Although Russell Westbrook (31/8/6) showed up in a major way across the stat sheet, he shot just 10-for-27 and the Thunder went 38-for-98 (38.8 percent) from the field including 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) from three. Additionally, OKC shot just 12-for-23 from the free throw line. Brooklyn also struggled shooting across the board, but not quite to the extent of the Thunder. Carmelo Anthony (11/11/3) had a double-double, but shot an abysmal 5-of-20 from the floor as Paul George (calf) sat out.

Rockets (19-4) 112; Jazz (13-13) 101

The final score was a bit misleading in this one, as the Rockets were up by 22 points heading into the fourth quarter. James Harden (29/5/3) and Chris Paul (18/9/13) were outstanding for Houston while Ryan Anderson (23/6/2) couldn't miss, going 9-of-11 shooting, including 5-for-6 from three. The Rockets went 18-for-42 from three-point range (42.9 percent) and out-rebounded Utah 46-to-32.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell (26/4/4) led the Jazz in scoring yet again and went 9-for-19 from the floor. However, the other four Jazz starters chipped in just 33 points combined. Houston got off to a huge lead after dominating the third quarter with a 37-20 margin.