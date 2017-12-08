It was a very enjoyable end to the Europa League group stages for Arsenal.

After losing 1-0 away at FC Koln in their penultimate fixture, the Gunners turned on the style at the Emirates versus BATE Borisov.

Arsene Wenger's men ran out 6-0 winners and it could honestly have been more, with the Belarusian side turning in a truly woeful display.

Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Mohamed Elneny got the goals, with the other coming courtesy of quite a comical own goal.

Wilshere's performance was very encouraging, as was Walcott's and it was an interaction between the two Englishman that had fans purring.

Walcott was taken off by Wenger on around 70 minutes for Reiss Nelson and he proceeded to hand the captain's armband to Wilshere.

Now, Giroud may have been a more logical option given his involvement in recent years but supporters on Twitter didn't care as they welcomed the sight of their favoured son donning the armband.

For ages, fans have viewed Wilshere as the ideal man to captain the side, however, his lack of first-team involvement means it surely won't happen for a while.

Per Mertesacker, the club's designated captain, will retire at the end of the season, leaving the position vacant.

But, the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka will certainly be ahead of Wilshere in Wenger's eyes.

THE LAST 32 AWAITS

It is very likely that Wenger will opt to use a lot more senior players in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, particularly as it looks like the club will struggle to make the top four again this season.

But, they will certainly face some serious competition for the trophy, with Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all coming down from the Champions League.

Not to mention the fact that Lazio, AC Milan and Lyon are already in the competition.

The 6-0's over the likes of BATE maybe a distant memory come February when it all begins to get a bit tougher.

