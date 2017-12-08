James DeGale has launched an astonishing attack on the career of former world super middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Snr.

It is no secret that the current IBF belt holder is not a supporter of the ability of Eubank Jr but it was his father who was on the receiving end of his latest verbal broadside on Thursday.

In an interview with Kugan Cassius for IFL TV, DeGale was reminded of when the Eubanks called him out after beating Renold Quinlan back in February.

That triggered a dramatic response from the 2008 Olympic gold medalist.

"Eubank Sr, he's an idiot," DeGale said. "The guy was a rubbish fighter, s*** really. He was a showman, fighting wise he was tough and a showman, that's all."

DeGale further stuck the knife in by praising Eubank Sr's long-term rival Nigel Benn - skip to 5:45 in the video below to see.

"A proper fighter is Nigel Benn. Go look at his record. He went to America. McClellan, Doug DeWitt, Barkley, he smashed it - that's a proper champion.

"He lost, came back, did his thing, fought everyone. Who did Eubank fight? Who did he fight? Best name on his record? Nigel Benn.

"He was a showman. Fighting-wise, he was tough and he was a showman that's all."

Eubank Snr was one of British boxing's most iconic if not controversial figures during the 90s, holding the WBO middleweight and super middleweight titles but DeGale brutally dismissed his achievements. The Londoner went on to ridicule his son and potential future opponent, Eubank Jnr, claiming he's 'a donut' who also hasn't fought anyone of note yet.

DeGale a former Olympic gold medalist in 2008 and ranked the best super middleweight in the world by Ring magazine is currently preparing for a defence of his title against Caleb Truax in London this weekend but he already has his sights set on future lucrative showdowns in a division dominated by British fighters.

Two of those fighters will face off in the much anticipated clash between IBO champ Eubank Jnr and WBO kingpin George Groves on February 17 at the Manchester Arena and DeGale clearly doesn't see either as a threat, despite Groves dishing out his only defeat since turning professional career.

"Let them fight it out to fight the real champ."

