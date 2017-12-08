Arsenal very much looked to be enjoying playing without any pressure against BATE Borisov.

The Gunners rounded off their Europa League group campaign in style with a 6-0 win, featuring goals from Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere, a Dzyanis Palyakow own goal, Olivier Giroud, and Mohamed Elneny.

As the scoresheet suggests, Arsene Wenger took the opportunity to rotate and he'll no doubt be impressed with what he saw from some of his fringe players.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans all wanted to talk about one in particular - Jack Wilshere, who has been using the competition to convince his manager he still deserves a future at the club.

It's been 928 days since he last found the back of the net and regardless of the quality of the opposition, this was a fine display from the England international, capped with a swivel around the defenders and a well-taken strike.

The real test, of course, will be whether he can still do it in the Premier League on a regular basis.

The perfect night for Wilshere

Even so, he'll take confidence from how much he was involved in this thrashing - check out his individual highlights below:

Injuries have deprived us of seeing too many moments like that from the former prodigy. Somewhere in there, there's an incredibly talented player who Arsenal fans would love to see back to his best if his body allows it:

Could the 25-year-old be coming back into form just in time for the World Cup? Gareth Southgate's dearth of options in his position means it's not out of the question, though it would still be a huge surprise if he earned a call-up.

Giving Wenger a headache

To even entertain thoughts of an international comeback, Wilshere needs to be playing regularly in domestic football, which he admitted he was doing his best to achieve after the game.

"All we can do is, when we get our opportunity is show what we can do, try and get in the team, try and give the manager a little bit of a headache," he told BT Sport.

"If we are called upon in the Premier League from the bench, we have to be ready.

"We have to support the boys when they're playing because at the end of the day we're all Arsenal.

"We all want the best for Arsenal, so we'll be ready and we'll keep going."

