Football

Jack Wilshere shone vs BATE Borisov .

Jack Wilshere's highlights vs BATE were seriously impressive

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal very much looked to be enjoying playing without any pressure against BATE Borisov.

The Gunners rounded off their Europa League group campaign in style with a 6-0 win, featuring goals from Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere, a Dzyanis Palyakow own goal, Olivier Giroud, and Mohamed Elneny.

As the scoresheet suggests, Arsene Wenger took the opportunity to rotate and he'll no doubt be impressed with what he saw from some of his fringe players.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans all wanted to talk about one in particular - Jack Wilshere, who has been using the competition to convince his manager he still deserves a future at the club.

It's been 928 days since he last found the back of the net and regardless of the quality of the opposition, this was a fine display from the England international, capped with a swivel around the defenders and a well-taken strike.

The real test, of course, will be whether he can still do it in the Premier League on a regular basis.

The perfect night for Wilshere 

Even so, he'll take confidence from how much he was involved in this thrashing - check out his individual highlights below:

Injuries have deprived us of seeing too many moments like that from the former prodigy. Somewhere in there, there's an incredibly talented player who Arsenal fans would love to see back to his best if his body allows it: 

Could the 25-year-old be coming back into form just in time for the World Cup? Gareth Southgate's dearth of options in his position means it's not out of the question, though it would still be a huge surprise if he earned a call-up.

Giving Wenger a headache 

To even entertain thoughts of an international comeback, Wilshere needs to be playing regularly in domestic football, which he admitted he was doing his best to achieve after the game.

"All we can do is, when we get our opportunity is show what we can do, try and get in the team, try and give the manager a little bit of a headache," he told BT Sport.

"If we are called upon in the Premier League from the bench, we have to be ready.

"We have to support the boys when they're playing because at the end of the day we're all Arsenal.

"We all want the best for Arsenal, so we'll be ready and we'll keep going."

Should Jack Wilshere be a regular in Arsenal's first team? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jack Wilshere
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Football
Europa League

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's individual highlights v Dortmund are downright insane

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again