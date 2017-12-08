As with every year, the 2017 Ballon d'Or rankings contained a few surprises.

Despite enjoying a phenomenal 2016/17 season with AS Monaco, where he dazzled in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe's seventh-placed finish seemed a bit steep.

Elsewhere, Eden Hazard somehow came 19th behind Antoine Griezmann (18th) having steered Chelsea to Premier League success last term.

Griezmann is a world-class talent, but he hasn't won a trophy with Atletico Madrid since the Supercopa de Espana in 2014.

One player who certainly won't be happy with where he came is Karim Benzema, who placed a lowly 25th behind several teammates and rivals.

Benzema played a key role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League double last season, yet he finished lower than Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And in terms of his colleagues at the Bernabeu, he came sixth behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Toni Kroos.

Just two goals in La Liga this season might suggest why Benzema placed outside of the top 20, not to mention 11 in 29 league appearances last campaign.

But the fact remains that the France international is an important player for Real and probably deserved to be ranked higher.

Well, it would appear he thinks so too judging by his bizarre tweet on Thursday evening, a couple of hours after the Ballon d'Or event concluded.

In the post below, Benzema seems to bemoan how low he came and accuses France Football of only caring about the top three.

BENZEMA'S WEIRD OUTBURST

He wrote: "After the first three places for the #ballondOr it's a drawing lost for the rest of the classification? [sic]"

Try to make sense of that. The first part of Benzema's tweet is clear, but after "Ballon d'Or" it all becomes a bit confusing.

Regardless, Benzema doesn't seem happy and you can hardly blame him.

Things aren't looking too bright on the international scene either, with FFF president Noel Le Graet recently claiming there's no chance of him returning to the France set up.

"You would have to be blind or deaf to not understand that Benzema will be difficult to select right now. It seems to be incontestable to me," said Le Graet.

"We must also say that there are a number of talented players in attack, so the problem is perhaps less so than a few years ago.

"Deschamps picked him a lot during years when he was not brilliant in the French team."

