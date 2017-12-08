Not many fans attended the Emirates on Thursday night, but those that did were treated to a resounding Arsenal victory.

Arsene Wenger named another weakened team as his side welcomed BATE Borisov, with fringe players such as Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott given their chance to impress.

But despite being under-strength, the home side still put in a superior performance as they emerged convincing 6-0 winners.

Mathieu Debuchy got the ball rolling in the 11th minute, before goals from Walcott and Wilshere gave the home side a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

And Wenger's side added another three after the break, with goals from Olivier Giroud and Mohamed Elneny, as well as a comical own goal, giving Wenger's men an easy victory.

A number of Arsenal's fringe players seized on their opportunity by impressing, but Martin Keown believes that one player's first half display was particularly impressive.

Keown was full of admiration with the performance Jack Wilshere's performance, and the Arsenal legend called on Wenger to give the midfielder more of a chance in the Premier League.

Wilshere has not started for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, but despite his lack of playing time, he put in a wonderful display at the Emirates.

He even capped off his night with a well-taken goal, his first in two and a half years, which is sure to give Wenger a selection headache.

Speaking at half time, Keown said: "I’m a big admirer of his. I know it’s not great opposition [BATE] but look at his vision.

"He’s the one player in this group who can break into that ‘A team,’ so to speak. It’s the driving runs from midfield.

"He’s convincing me now that he’s fitter now than he has been. He’s got everything in the locker. The movement, the deft touches.

"They’ve lost five games in the Premier League, they’re 15 points behind Manchester City.

"I see no reason why, is it a gamble, to put Jack Wilshere into the Arsenal first team for the Premier League matches as well as the Europa League games."

With Arsenal's midfield proving to be a problem time and time again, there is no doubt that fans of the club will be echoing Keown's message to Wenger.

