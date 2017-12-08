Dele Alli is yet to reach his swaggering best this season.

There aren't many 21-year-olds you could say that about after scoring seven goals and assisting another five in all competitions.

However, the former MK Dons man has set such incredibly high standards for himself that more is expected of him.

While he shone in the 3-1 win over Real Madrid, netting the first two goals, in more recent fixtures he's looked fatigued and uninspired.

In a bid to recover his form, Mauricio Pochettino handed him a surprise start in the Champions League dead rubber tie against APOEL, which Spurs won 3-0 thanks to goals from Fernando Llorente, Heung-Min Son, and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

Some reports have leaped on the fact that Alli has looked a little off the pace, as there have been big changes in his off-field camp.

Back in September, it was announced he would be splitting from long-term agent Rob Segal, who had represented him since his days in the MK Dons academy.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that he would be linking up with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), while adoptive brother Harry Hickford will take charge of his day-to-day affairs.

On the one hand, it seems working with someone he considers family should keep him down to earth, with the newspaper suggesting he has no immediate plans for a move away from Tottenham.

Alli's new agents

And yet, with CAA being run by Jorge Mendes and working with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho - well, it's easy to see why Spurs fans may be a little worried.

On Sky Sports' The Debate, Ian Wright made a solid point about the starlet's decision to change representation.

"When you're going for the super, super agents what happens is, the super, super agents they're not there to re-negotiate contracts to make money," he said.

"They're there to take you to the big places, the massive clubs, that is why you get them agents because they move you, they get you to those clubs."

That's no guarantee that he's looking to quit north London, but it remains to be seen whether it will force Daniel Levy's hand into offering a new deal.

Alli's current contract sees him pick up between £50,000-60,000 a week and he is thought to be in the pipeline for an extension that would see him reach the £100,000 bracket, which has so far been reserved for Harry Kane and captain Hugo Lloris.

In the meantime, Alli will be focusing on getting his form back, as his struggles have coincided with Tottenham's blip in form.

