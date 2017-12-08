Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kawhi Leonard.

Report: Kawhi Leonard set to make San Antonio Spurs return on Saturday

The San Antonio Spurs have been performing well so far this season without star player Kawhi Leonard as they sit third in the Western Conference with a 17-8 record. 

LaMarcus Aldridge, in particular, has carried the load for the team and has excelled with the extra responsibility afforded to him in the absence of Leonard. 

But the Spurs know their chances of success this year depend on having their superstar on the court and having waited almost two months for his return, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year is ready to make his season debut. 

The Texas-based outfit has targeted Saturday's game on the road against the Phoenix Suns as the day to bring the small forward back, according to ESPN. 

The 26-year-old spoke to the media on Monday for the first time since his injury and said his comeback was "soon to come".

Leonard will take part in practice sessions with the team leading up to the game and if the team feels he's healthy enough to play, he'll take to the court at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. 

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs - Game Two

"I'm feeling pretty healthy right now," Leonard said on Monday, per ESPN. "I think they told you guys that I've been playing five-on-five. So that's where I'm at right now. It's been good. Just still, just gotta go through a few more processes of doing that. I should be back soon."

According to some reports, the Spurs even considered the possibility of bringing the two-time All-Star back into the lineup on Monday when they hosted the Detroit Pistons. 

But they have opted to give him more time on the practice court and ease him in slowly having not played any competitive basketball for almost seven months. 

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

The All-NBA forward last featured against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the conference finals where an ankle sprain ended his season.

Having recovered from that setback, however, he was struck down by a quad injury that has seen him miss the opening 25 games of this campaign.

Kawhi's presence on the floor will significantly boost San Antonio's chances of competing with the best teams in the west, the Warriors and Houston Rockets. 

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors - Game One

He enjoyed career highs in points (25.5) and assists (3.5) last season, while also averaging 1.8 steals. 

The former Finals MVP is still widely considered as the best two-way player in the NBA and will make his team serious contenders again. 

Gregg Popovich's men take on the team with the league's best record, the Boston Celtics, at the AT&T Center on Friday night in a marquee matchup.

