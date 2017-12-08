Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has developed into one of the world's deadliest strikers at Dortmund.

The Gabonese International joined the German club from Saint-Etienne in 2013, in what has undoubtedly been one of their best signings in their recent history.

In his five seasons in Germany Aubameyang has scored an incredible 139 goals in 209 games, at a strike rate of 0.67 goals per game.

But despite all the goals, a number of off-the-field problems mean that the striker's time at Dortmund may soon be over.

The former Milan striker missed a game for his side against Sporting Lisbon in 2016 after breaking club rules, and he missed another game for disciplinary reasons just last month.

With Aubameyang consistently defying club rules there has been much speculation over the striker's future, with interest in the striker reportedly coming from all across the world.

A SURPRISE CLUB IS INTERESTED IN SIGNING HIM

Of course, any team in Europe will be interested in Aubameyang due to his phenomenal goal-scoring ability.

Moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been mooted as possibilities, whereas a number of the Premier League's top clubs have also been linked with the Gabonese striker.

However, in one of the most sensational reports yet, the Daily Mirror claim that Everton are plotting an audacious move for the Dortmund forward in January.

Everton v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Everton have been struggling in the Premier League, and after spending unwisely under Ronald Koeman last summer, it is obvious they need reinforcements in January.

Sam Allardyce only joined the Merseyside club a week ago, but it is believed that he will make an audacious £60 million offer to make the striker his first signing for the club.

The Mirror report that Aubameyang is keen for a move to the Premier League, but whether he will consider a switch to Everton is another matter.

However, if Big Sam is able to complete the signing of the Dortmund striker, it would have to go down as one of the most sensational signings of the season so far.

