Fantasy Premier League gets more and more popular every season.

Last year, a remarkable 4,503,345 teams were entered by Premier League fans across the globe.

At the time of writing, almost one million more teams have been entered in this season’s game. Almost five-and-a-half-million - 5,474,894 to be precise - teams have been set up and entered since registration opened in the summer.

It seems we can’t get enough of fantasy football right now and it’s safe to assume that most of you reading this have entered FPL teams this season.

Sometimes it feels like a full-time job in itself, doesn’t it, what with the constant need to analyse upcoming fixtures, make transfers, decide who should be captain and when to play one of your three chips.

The No. 1 team in the world is surprising

It’s also easy to forget to update your team - especially when a Friday night kick-off takes you by surprise - but one person who has stayed on top of things throughout the campaign so far is a Manchester United fan called Damir TeNay.

Damir’s team is currently No. 1 in the world.

We know this because FPL tweeted it on Thursday evening.

But incredibly, his team doesn’t feature a single Manchester City player at the moment.

Check it out…

Why not having Man City players might pay off

It seems counter-productive not to have a single City player considering Pep Guardiola’s side are bossing it this season.

After 15 rounds of matches, City currently sit eight points clear at the top of the table, having scored 46 goals and conceded just 10.

However, Guardiola does like to rotate his players and plenty of FPL managers have been burned this season after including one of City’s stars - and sometimes handing them the captain’s armband - only to find them benched.

This has already happened on countless occasions with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus this season.

Perhaps it’s better having neither forward and spending the money on players who play every week at other clubs.

Still, it feels like a huge risk not including any Man City players.

We probably won’t be following Damir’s lead, even though it’s paying off for him very nicely at the moment.

What the FPL winner will win in May

If he can retain top spot between now and May, here’s what he’ll win…

* VIP hospitality at two Premier League 2018/19 matches of the winner’s choice, including travel and 2 nights’ accommodation

* A week’s worth of experiences in the UK courtesy of Visit Britain, including travel and 7 nights’ accommodation

* TAG Heuer connected watch

* Copy of FIFA and a games console

* Nike manager jacket

* FPL goody bag consisting of a rucksack, t-shirt, mug, water bottle, stress ball, pen, pad and key ring.

Not bad!

